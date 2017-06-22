Cats arrive at River City Cat Cafe

The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!

The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon.

They will spend time there acclimating to the building. The owners told us they are expecting to open in mid-July.

The cafe will have coffee, teas, and food items to purchase. Customers will also have the chance to adopt the cats.

There will be 10-15 cats available at any given time.

