EFD hopes training speeds up extrication process

The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.

Towing companies use catch bags to place large vehicles on the ground softly following an extrication.

The heavy extrication training Thursday morning involved a car trapped under a school bus.

It's the kind of training the department hopes will speed up the process of extrication.

The Fire Department said they haven't had this type of training in 30 years.

