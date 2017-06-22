New body scanners installed at EVV

Security checkpoints at Evansville Regional Airport are looking a little different.

The TSA said it has installed body scanners to screen passengers instead of metal detectors.

The machines at EVV are a bit smaller than what you may have seen at other airports because they're the second generation of the body scanning technology.

Evansville Regional Airport is in the process of some renovations. Construction on those is set to begin this summer.

