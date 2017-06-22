Jasper Hotel has a new name and look

The Jasper Inn is a thing of the past and a hotel half the size is now in its place (WFIE)

A Jasper hotel has a new look and a new name. The Jasper Inn is a thing of the past and a hotel half the size is now in its place.

The owner, Gagan Basra, decided to turn the Jasper Inn's annex building into a new hotel on Wernsing Road because the maintenance costs of the old building were too high. The rest of the Jasper Inn will be used by Jasper Engineering next door.

Basra said after two years in the works, what used to be the annex holds the 68-room hotel complete with saltwater pool, hot tub, bar, snack shop, game room, and the fitness center.

He said they tried to keep all the amenities of the old hotel in a smaller, easy to manage package.

"We are so excited because I was tired of listening to, you know, it's an old property you need to improve need to upgrade and all that, and finally here we are," Basra commented.

The hotel is open and taking reservations. Basra said in a couple weeks they should have the new Sure Stay signs up.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.