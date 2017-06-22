Civic Center steps up security

Building Authority's Supervisor Dave Rector said crews installed 80 new panic buttons in different offices throughout the complex (WFIE)

The Civic Center in downtown Evansville has stepped up its security. Officials said it's a way to be more proactive in case of an emergency.

It's a project that's been on the to-do list for quite some time. Officials said they've found the funds to make it happen.

Building Authority's Supervisor Dave Rector said crews installed 80 new panic buttons in different offices throughout the complex.

Workers can squeeze the sides of the button in case of an emergency making them feel safer especially inside the new misdemeanor office.

New glass partitions were also installed inside that office; part of the complex that sees a lot of traffic with criminal offenders.

Rector said it took about a half a million dollars over the course of a decade to upgrade the center's security features.

This summer, the Building Authority plans to add more security features in the judges' and elected officials' parking lots.

We'll soon see crews installing new gates and security cameras in those areas.

