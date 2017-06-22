Civic Center steps up security

The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.More >>
The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.More >>
The TSA said it has installed body scanners to screen passengers instead of metal detectors.More >>
The owner, Gagan Basra, decided to turn the Jasper Inn's annex building into a new hotel on Wernsing Road because the maintenance costs of the old building were too high. The rest of the Jasper Inn will be used by Jasper Engineering next door.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
