Civic Center steps up security - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Civic Center steps up security

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
It's a project that's been on the to-do list for quite some time. Officials said they've found the funds to make it happen (WFIE) It's a project that's been on the to-do list for quite some time. Officials said they've found the funds to make it happen (WFIE)
Building Authority's Supervisor Dave Rector said crews installed 80 new panic buttons in different offices throughout the complex (WFIE) Building Authority's Supervisor Dave Rector said crews installed 80 new panic buttons in different offices throughout the complex (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Civic Center in downtown Evansville has stepped up its security. Officials said it's a way to be more proactive in case of an emergency.

It's a project that's been on the to-do list for quite some time. Officials said they've found the funds to make it happen.

Building Authority's Supervisor Dave Rector said crews installed 80 new panic buttons in different offices throughout the complex.

Workers can squeeze the sides of the button in case of an emergency making them feel safer especially inside the new misdemeanor office.

New glass partitions were also installed inside that office; part of the complex that sees a lot of traffic with criminal offenders.

Rector said it took about a half a million dollars over the course of a decade to upgrade the center's security features.

This summer, the Building Authority plans to add more security features in the judges' and elected officials' parking lots.

We'll soon see crews installing new gates and security cameras in those areas.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

    Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:47:55 GMT
    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)

    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow.  Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.  

    More >>

    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow.  Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.  

    More >>

  • Cats arrive at River City Cat Cafe

    Cats arrive at River City Cat Cafe

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:40:57 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • EFD hopes training speeds up extrication process

    EFD hopes training speeds up extrication process

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:34:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.

    More >>

    The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly