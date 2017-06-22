Meijer to open in Newburgh by late 2018, early 2019

There's new information on plans for a new Meijer in Newburgh.



The manager at the Owensboro store said they plan to open in late 2018 or early 2019.



As we reported last year, the company bought land at State Road 66 and Libbert, which is near Walmart.



There are still permits to get and other things to do before that can happen.

