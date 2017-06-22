Two Warrick Co. schools impacted by ISTEP calculator confusion

We have an update on some Indiana students who were mistakenly allowed to use calculators on part of this year's ISTEP math exams.

Two Warrick County schools were impacted.

Superintendent Brad Schneider told us Tennyson Elementary and one class at Castle North Middle School were part of the confusion.

Those scores will be invalidated.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Education say they are looking into the cause of the error.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.