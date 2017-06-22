Henderson boat ramps removed because of high water

Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, the arrests were in connection with a several months-long drug dealing investigation.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.More >>
You've heard of hot yoga, probably even Hatha yoga, but now there's beer yoga.More >>
According to a police report, officers were called to a home on Oregon Street near Morton Avenue around midnight.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A technical glitch left a BBC anchor on the air for four minutes with nothing to say.More >>