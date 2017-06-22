Henderson boat ramps removed because of high water

Those planning on boating in Henderson soon may need to change plans.

The city told us they removed the boat docks from the riverfront and the Hays Boat Ramp because the river levels are forecasted to rise in the next week.

We're told boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.

The city will reinstall the boat docks when the water levels come back down, but you may want to make backup plans for 4th of July in case the ramps are not back up by then.

