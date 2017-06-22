8 arrested in Warrick Co. drug bust

Eight people were arrested Tuesday in Warrick County and authorities are on the lookout for several others.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests were in connection with a several months-long drug dealing investigation involving heroin, meth and prescription drugs.

Authorities have made eight arrests so far:

Michael Hannon, 48, Folsomville, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

Tim Ballow, 56, Chandler, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 3 Felony.

David Walden, 48, Boonville, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

Tammy Tanner, 41, Evansville, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.

Sherry Houchin, 51, Tennyson, IN. Dealing a Legend Drug a Level 6 Felony.

James Mosley 23, Chandler, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

Kari Hilborn 46, Lynnville, IN. Dealing a Legend Drug a Level 6 Felony.

Gretchen Cook 42, Lynnville, IN. Dealing Controlled Substance a Class A Misdemeanor

[MUGSHOTS HERE]

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for four suspects:

Lori Pribble 40, Boonville, IN. Possession of Methamphetamine a Level 6 Felony.

Robert Hunter 47, Boonville, IN. Possession of Methamphetamine a Level 6 Felony.

Nicholas Alverez 23, Newburgh, IN. Dealing Heroin a Level 6 Felony.

Kristy Oglesby 42, Newburgh, IN. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 3 Felony.

If you have any information about them contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

