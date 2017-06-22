EPD involved in standoff early Thursday morning

Evansville police were involved in a standoff with a suspect early Thursday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on Oregon Street near Morton Avenue around midnight.

The report says a man and a woman were outside arguing and had been threatened by the suspect, 46-year-old John Bennett.

Police say Bennett locked himself inside his house and, after negotiating with him, we're told Bennett was arrested about 45 minutes later.

He's now in the Vanderburgh County jail facing charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

