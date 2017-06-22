Watch now on Sunrise: Cindy rain on the way, Muhlenberg death Investigation, Health care battle, Shrinersfest Live

You've heard of hot yoga, probably even Hatha yoga, but now there's beer yoga.More >>
The search for a missing University of Illinois student is expanding into Indiana.More >>
It's a decision that affects thousands of Hoosiers.More >>
The man charged in connection with a wreck on I-69 that killed three people and an unborn baby will have his sentenced reduced.More >>
ShrinersFest 2017 kicks off Thursday. This year's airshow performances includes Four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon jets and the world-renown Lima Lima Flight Team.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
