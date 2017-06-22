Watch now on Sunrise: Cindy rain on the way, Muhlenberg death Investigation, Health care battle, Shrinersfest Live

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN ON THE WAY: Most of today will be dry, but temps should only reach the low 80's and clouds start to build. Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cindy will target the area on Friday. One to three inches of rain will be possible between tonight and early Saturday morning. Temps will ease into the lower 80's for the remainder of the week, and the weekend. Krista McEnany is tracking on Sunrise.

MUHLENBERG DEATH: The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating a body pulled from the Green River outside Central City. Someone told them they saw a woman in a car at the top of the ramp, and the car started moving toward the water.

Search and rescue recovered the car a couple of hours later. Authorities have not said who that woman is. And right now they're not saying if her death is suspicious.

HEALTH CARE BILL: Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to release the measure today.

SHRINERSFEST: The gates are about to open for the annual Hadi Shrinersfest. It's a four day event with something for the entire family. Hillary Simon will be live on Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville with all the details.

Enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.