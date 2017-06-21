Yoga students meet at Evansville Brewhouse for beer yoga

You've heard of hot yoga, probably even Hatha yoga, but now there's beer yoga.

A group of yoga students met at the Evansville Brewhouse in Haynie's Corner.

Instructor Brooke Armbruster said yoga is all about community, fun, and health.

The stretching involved with yoga can also help with back pain and increase flexibility, and the beer? Why not?

"It's a fun way to just bring that community," said Brooke Armbruster, the yoga instructor. "A lot of people think yoga is this super serious exercise that you can only do if you can touch your toes when you bend backward, and the beer yoga just makes it fun."

As of now, there are only a few classes planned, but Brooke hopes to make beer yoga a permanent class in the future.

