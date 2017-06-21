Search for missing IL student expands into IN

The search for a missing University of Illinois student is expanding into Indiana.

Digital billboards across the state now feature 26-year-old Yingying Zhang's picture.

There is one on North Green River Road in Evansville.

People have sent in hundreds of tips since Zhang was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Zhang, a visiting scholar from China, had only been on the campus in Champaign for about a month.

Now, her dad, aunt, and boyfriend have come to the U.S., and they're determined to get answers.

