Man charged in connection with deadly I-69 wreck to have sentenced reduced

The man charged in connection with a wreck on I-69 that killed three people and an unborn baby will have his sentenced reduced.

Brian Paquette pleaded guilty to smoking meth, driving the wrong way on I-69, and crashing into two cars.

Paquette was sentenced 50.5 years.

On Thursday, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Paquette was sentenced for three counts of resisting when it was only one act of resisting that killed all three people.

The case will now go back to the Pike Circuit Court for resentencing.

