Anthem, MDwise pull out of Indiana Obamacare but there are other options

It's a decision that affects thousands of Hoosiers.

On Wednesday, health insurers Anthem and MDwise said they're withdrawing from the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchange in Indiana next year.

77,000 people are affected by this all across the state.

Both Indianapolis-based companies said their decisions were based on fewer people than expected signing up for coverage and the uncertainty over federal subsidies for the exchanges.

"The President and the administration have worked to make Obamacare fail," said U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly, a Democrat.

One Tri-State insurance agent said the news is not the end of the world.

"It's not that this particular county or this viewing area is going to be without being able to get health insurance because of Anthem's decision," said insurance agent Nibby Priest.

Priest wasn't surprised when the news was announced. He said, after all, Anthem was not the most competitive plan in the Indiana market.

"Anthem probably wasn't that heavily used in Indiana for the 2017 year and it probably was a reason that they pulled out because they didn't have as many policyholders as they really needed," he said. "With Indiana having so many other carriers that people can choose from, it was probably an easy decision for them."

Priest says the good news for those with an Anthem or MDwise policy through the Marketplace is that there are plenty of other options for them to choose from.

"They would be given an option through the Affordable Care Act plans to choose another carrier, and I would encourage people to seek out people they can trust, insurance agents in the Tri-State area that they can see and talk to face to face," said Priest. "Doing some of this stuff, they try to make it very easy for you by telling you to call this number, but I encourage you to seek out a licensed and trusted insurance agent in this area."

For those who purchased plans prior to March of 2010, they will be grandfathered in and those policies will not be terminated.

Again, this is only for plans purchased through the Marketplace, not plans many have through their employer.

