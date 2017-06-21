ShrinersFest 2017 kicks off Thursday.

This year's airshow performances includes Four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon jets and the world-renown Lima Lima Flight Team.

In addition to the air shows, the festival will feature a World War II re-enactment with the LST 325, the Ultimate Air Dogs, live music and beer gardens.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. each day on Riverside Drive.

Buttons are $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

Click here for a schedule of events.

