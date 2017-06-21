ShrinersFest 2017 enters final day

ShrinersFest 2017 comes to close on Sunday, but not till after a day filled with great events.

This year's airshow performances includes Four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon jets and the world-renown Lima Lima Flight Team.

[Sunday's schedule of events & times]

In addition to the air shows, the festival will feature a World War II re-enactment with the LST 325, the Ultimate Air Dogs, live music and beer gardens.

The festival opens at 9 a.m. on Riverside Drive.

Buttons are $10 at the gate. Kids 12-years-old and under get in free.

