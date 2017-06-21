Ellis Park media day

ShrinersFest 2017 kicks off Thursday. This year's airshow performances includes Four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon jets and the world-renown Lima Lima Flight Team.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service just released a unique stamp in honor of this summer's total solar eclipse.More >>
80 teams are in the Tri-State, competing in one of eight divisions including a Special Olympics division.More >>
The tropical storm could have an effect on weekend events in The Tri-State.More >>
Gibson County was the first stop for FEMA officials making rounds to look at the damage for possible public assistance reimbursement.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>
