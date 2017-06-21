Evansville hosts national ice skating competition

Evansville is home the 2017 National Theater on Ice Competition.

Teams will pack the Ford Center Wednesday through Sunday, June 25.

“I love this arena. We need one of these. It’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful place and everybody has been so kind and wonderful,” Lisa Polumin from Atlanta said.

80 teams are in the Tri-State, competing in one of eight divisions including a Special Olympics division. Teams are made up of 8-24 skaters who have qualified for specific levels of competition. Many of those traveling to Evansville from cities across the country including Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

“We have over 1,300 skaters alone,” competition chair Jilly Plough said. “Every team has 2 coaches, managers, they bring their families, so you could have an extra 3 people per team member. It’s huge.”

City tourism leaders tell us more than five thousand hotel room nights are booked this week.

Evansville has two teams participating this year. Those teams will compete in the Preliminary and Open divisions.

Organizers describe the competition as a cross between Disney on Ice for the costumes and pageantry and the Olympics for the judging, rules, and requirements.

“It’s theater – I want to be entertained. You have to put on an entertaining program. The judges are part of the audience, too. So, you’re entertaining them just as much as the people off the street in the front row,” Megan Berntson from Atlanta said.

Tickets for the four-day event are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Daily tickets prices are $15 for adults. Kids 3 and under are free.

Attendees had a warm welcome this evening with an Opening Day Parade through downtown Evansville. The parade made their way down Main Street to the riverfront where teams were given a private party at Shrinersfest.

Shrinersfest opens to the public Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

It continues through Sunday.

