Dawson Springs Post Office unveils first-of-its-kind solar eclipse stamp

The U.S. Postal Service just released a unique stamp in honor of this summer's total solar eclipse.

One of the best places to view the rare spectacle is in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Wednesday morning, locals around the region lined up at Dawson Springs Post Office for the stamp's unveiling.

"The stamp that we're commemorating is special for a number of reasons," announced Dawson Springs Post Master, Brenda Knoth.

Dozens gathered outside the office to purchase a book. People told us, it's not just a stamp, but a piece of history for the small town in western Kentucky.

"We're going to see something that doesn't occur very often," Local Astronomer Ross Workman told the crowd. "It only occurs only 18 to 24 months on Earth, but for it to occur right here in our backyard literally, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The limited edition stamp is a photo of an eclipse captured in Libya more than a decade ago. It's the first stamp to use what's called thermo-chromic ink.

When your finger touches the stamp when it's black, the image changes to the moon. Once the stamp cools, the black eclipse returns.

Some told us they plan to mail them to friends, and others say their piece of history isn't going anywhere.

"No, I'm keeping 'em," said one Dawson Springs resident.

"I'm sending some to my friend in Canada and some to my friend in Florida. It's really exciting," said Vicki Allan, a Madisonville resident.

Dawson Springs' office was the second location in the country to sell the stamps, following a location in Wyoming on Tuesday. We're told all U.S. Post Office locations will sell them starting this week for $7 for a sheet of 16 stamps.

The total solar eclipse is coming August 21.

