Aces men add another Lithuanian big man

Another native of Lithuania has joined the University of Evansville men’s basketball program as Purple Aces head coach Marty Simmons has announced the signing of Dainius Chatkevicius to a Grant-in-aid to begin playing at UE this season.

“Dainius is a big, athletic forward that we are excited to add to our team,” Simmons said. “He is a strong, physical player who will give us some good depth inside.”

Chatkevicius, a 6-8 forward from Klaipeda, Lithuania, spent the last two seasons playing at Vincennes University. In two years, he helped the Trailblazers to a 58-11 record, including a 32-3 mark last season.

A force on the boards, Chatkevicius set his career mark with 13 caroms in a win over John A. Logan on February 13 of this year. Vincennes advanced to the final eight in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, falling by just two points in the quarterfinals to South Plains.

Prior to his time at Vincennes, Chatkevicius played at the prestigious West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida.

