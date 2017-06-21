Wednesday was Summer Camp Day with the Evansville Otters.

A dozen different child care facilities from around the Evansville area brought more than 1,500 screaming kids to Bosse Field.

Summer Camp Day with the Otters is an annual event sponsored by Texas Roadhouse.

Every camper gets a free lunch. They also get to see some great baseball, as the Otters and Gateway Grizzlies staged a pitcher's duel, which kept the kids on the edge of their seats until the final out.

The kids were sent home happy, as the Otters took a razor-thin 1-0 decision.

