ROMP festival begins, preps for rain underway

The tropical storm could have an effect on weekend events in The Tri-State.

As Owensboro gears up for ROMP this weekend, they're preparing themselves for the chance of rain that comes from the Gulf system.

You'll find the emergency management crews at the main stage at Yellow Creek Park. There are over 200 campers, and authorities are making sure there's a plan for any emergency situation.

They're monitoring 24/7 security footage but also the weather.

We've learned festival officials called in forecasters from the National Weather Service. They're there to keep track of the weather since hundreds of people will be exposed to the elements.

We're told this area has the biggest chance for heavy rainfall, and it's best to prepare for the worst.

Rain or shine, the festival will keep on the next four days.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.