FEMA begins rounds for damage verification

Gibson County was the first stop for FEMA officials making rounds to look at the damage for possible public assistance reimbursement.

Gibson County EMA Director Terry Hedges said Gibson County was chosen first because it had shown the highest amount of county money spent to repair damages from April's storm.

Hedges said he sat down with the FEMA team to verify damage documents. He said they also went out in the field to check out repairs that were made.

Hedges told us from here, FEMA will go to Posey County and several other counties in the Tri-State over the next week to do the same thing.

Once all the counties are collected, FEMA will see if they reached the threshold to recover at least 75 percent of the damage costs, he told 14 News.

Hedges said they should know in about a week if they qualified.

Again, this would be aid to counties and cities, not individual property owners who had flood damage.

