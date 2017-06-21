EVSC approves Lloyd Pool agreement

Evansville high school swimmers will practice and compete at Lloyd pool again for the next two years.

The Parks Board approved a two-season rental agreement the EVSC board voted on earlier this week.

The agreement allows for practice time for both the girls and boys swim teams at all the five high schools in Evansville.

Lloyd Pool will host all EVSC swim meets for the next two school years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.