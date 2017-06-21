Boonville man flown to hospital after Pike Co. crash

In Pike County, a crash on Interstate 69 restricted lanes for two hours Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say 26-year-old Brandon Hicks of Boonville was heading north in a minivan. They the van drifted off the shoulder, then spun-out and rollover.

Hicks was flown to the hospital with back pain.

His passenger was not hurt.

Troopers say seatbelts helped save both their lives.

