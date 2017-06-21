Boonville man flown to hospital after Pike Co. crash

200 kids got new bikes this week as a reward for their hard work and good attitudes.More >>
Evansville high school swimmers will practice and compete at Lloyd pool again for the next two years.More >>
In Pike County, a crash on Interstate 69 restricted lanes for two hours Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Hundreds of students in Indiana are having their ISTEP scores tossed out.More >>
Evansville Police are investigating a reports of shots fired on the west side. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Barker near Dennison.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
