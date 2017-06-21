State officials tossing out ISTEP scores; calculators mistakenly used

Hundreds of students in Indiana are having their ISTEP scores tossed out.

State education officials said they're looking into how students at 20 schools statewide were mistakenly allowed to use calculators on a part of the test when they weren't supposed to.

The Department of Education said the testing company, Pearson, mistakenly told some schools false instructions.

The department isn't sure exactly how many students are affected.

They do know 700 from Indiana's Rochester School Corporation were a part of the issue.

