More than 4,000 homeless people in KY

More than 4,000 people in Kentucky are homeless.

The Kentucky Housing Corporation released their results of a statewide homeless count.

The corporation reports most people reported being homeless for the first time.

The agency says the majority of homeless people in Kentucky live in Lexington and Louisville.

The study says there are 235 reports of homeless in Daviess County and 46 in Henderson County.

Statewide, 4,025 people are homeless.

