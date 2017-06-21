EPD respond to shots fired on the west side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD respond to shots fired on the west side

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police are investigating a reports of shots fired on the west side. 

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Barker near Dennison. 

Police say no one was hit, and they don't know who fired the shots. So far, there have been no arrests. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly