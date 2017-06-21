200 kids get new bikes for hard work and good attitudes

200 kids got new bikes this week as a reward for their hard work and good attitudes.

About half of them went to middle and elementary school students, who have been participating in Ivy Tech's Public Safety Academy.

This is a partnership with EVSC, the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and the Evansville Parks Department.

The bikes went to kids who demonstrated good attendance, good behavior, and a good attitude in the program.

Each new rider not only got a bike but a new helmet and lock.

Volunteers were on hand to help the kids adjust their bike seats and helmets.

Two children who are physically unable to ride a standard bicycle got special, adaptive bikes.

