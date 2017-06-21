Anthem, MDwise pulling out of Indiana's 'Obamacare' exchange

Anthem and MDwise both announced Wednesday they will pull out of Indiana's health care exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

Both companies cited a "volatile" marketplace filled with "growing uncertainty".

Anthem issued a statement saying, in part, "The Individual market remains volatile, making planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating market as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage. As a result, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has made the difficult decision to reduce its 2018 Individual plan offering in Indiana to one off-exchange medical plan in Benton, Newton, White, Jasper and Warren counties. This decision does not affect the vast majority of the 4 million members Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield serves in Indiana. It does not affect those who have employer-provided insurance, those with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid or those enrolled in 'grandfathered' plans (plans purchased before March 2010)."

MDwise Marketplace likewise confirmed it will pull out of Indiana's exchange next year "to focus on its growing Medicaid managed care business."

"In 2016 alone, MDwise lost $21 million on its Health Insurance Exchange business....MDwise intends to focus on its larger Medicaid plans that cover 370,000 members in all 92 Indiana counties enrolled through two state programs, Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana Plan. Care is delivered to MDwise’s Medicaid members through partnerships with eight leading healthcare delivery systems."

“We’ll know the full extent of the issues with the Obamacare marketplace [Thursday] when all provider rates are published, but this is more evidence that the current federal system isn’t working," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a written statement. "Indiana is one of many states where Obamacare is failing to provide citizens options to affordable, quality healthcare. This underscores the need for reform, and Indiana is poised to lead the way if given the flexibility and time to tailor the best solutions.”

