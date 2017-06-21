Evansville man sentenced in child molesting case

An Evansville man, who had been charged with 71 counts of child molesting, has been sentenced in the case.

Authorities say Austin Underhill pleaded guilty to four charges. The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Officials say both sides agreed on the deal so the victims would not have to testify.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced Underhill to nine years in prison.

He was arrested in September 2014, and released on a $15,000 bond two days later.

Authorities say Underhill sexually abused two girls over a several year period.

