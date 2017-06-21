Free Shake Day at Wayback Burger - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Free Shake Day at Wayback Burger

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Wednesday is the first and longest day of summer.

That means Wayback Burgers in Evansville is carrying on their summer tradition by giving away free junior black and white milkshakes.

The store stocked up on 30 times their normal supply of ice cream, chocolate, vanilla syrup, and cups to get ready.

