Bridge Club plays Dawn-to-Dusk to raise awareness for Alzheimer's

Members of the Evansville Duplicate Bridge Club have been playing Dawn-to-Dusk since Wednesday's dawn.

It's part of a worldwide 'Longest Day' event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.

More than 110,000 people in Indiana and 70,000 people in Kentucky are living with Alzheimer's.

"It's just really hard to get your arms around it because once they get it, they lose track of who they are or don't even recognize anybody maybe even caring for them like the spouse, parent, son, or daughter," said Lon Bell. "It's just really tough on everybody."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia are the nation's sixth leading cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.