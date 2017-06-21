Special Judge approved in Gibson Co. van crash lawsuit

A Special Judge will serve in one of several pending lawsuits in the I-69 van crash in Gibson County that killed two factory workers.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely was just appointed last week for the lawsuit filed on October 9, 2015.

The lawsuit is against James Allen, Robert Allen, Continental Tire the Americas, LLC, Continental Tire North America, Inc., Service Generalcorp., Bambad Bahar ServiceXpress, Servicexpress Payroll Inc., Ameriqual Group, LLC, Big O Tires, LLC, and HT Tire Inc.

The plaintiffs are victims of the crash and family of the two people killed, Christela Georges and Gena Moise.

The crash happened in September 2015. Investigators said the van had 24 passengers when a rear tire blew and the vehicle overturned near the Mackey and Ft. Branch exit.

They say James Allen was driving the workers to Ameriqual. He was charged with several felonies.

Officials say Judge Kiely may also serve in several other lawsuits connected to the crash, but those have not yet been approved.

