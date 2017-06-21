Registration begins for 20th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Registration is officially open for the 20th annual Race for the Cure.More >>
The affidavit says the four-month-old was left alone in the car Monday afternoon for over two and a half hours without food or water.More >>
A northwest Indiana water park has been closed indefinitely after an equipment malfunction left 10 children with chemical burns.More >>
The "Wings for All" program was developed by the Arc Of The United States. It's helped over 10 thousand people, at 38 airports, with autism and other developmental disorders overcome challenges they might encounter traveling by air.More >>
Dozens of new jobs coming to Vanderburgh County and the potential for even more is not far behind.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
