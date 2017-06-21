Registration begins for 20th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Registration is officially open for the 20th annual Race for the Cure.

The first team captain kickoff was held Wednesday morning at Eastland Mall in Evansville.

The theme this year is "Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be More."

Captains stopped by, picked up their packets, and signed for their team or company.

Lisa Appel is the race chair this year. She said they appreciate the team captains so much because, without them, they wouldn't be successful.

"These people rally the teams. They raise a lot of money. They're absolutely the lifeblood of the race," said Appel. "So it's very important that we have these special days to honor them, give them their supplies, to give them information so they can give out to their teams and sign up a lot of people so we can save more lives."

For the 20th celebration, Appel said the two women who brought the race to Evansville in 1998 will be back.

This race is the Susan G Komen's biggest fundraiser.

The next team captain registration will be Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Acropolis.

The Race for the Cure event will be on Sunday, September 24 at Eastland Mall.

