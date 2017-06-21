Watch now on Sunrise: Summer arrives, Cindy soaker, Georgia 6 to GOP, ROMP in Owensboro

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HELLO SUMMER: The summer of 2017 has officially arrived, and right on cue, the temps are rising, as so is the humidity. We'll top out around 90 today with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the 60's, and the chance for rain picks up as we move closer to the weekend. Remnants of tropical storm Cindy could saturate the area especially south of the Ohio River tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Krista McEnany will have the latest forecast.

BRACING FOR CINDY: Speaking of Tropical Storm Cindy, she is already hitting parts of the gulf coast, and it's expected to get worse tonight. A tropical storm warning is now in place from Texas all the way to the Alabama-Florida border. Cindy is expected to come ashore in Louisiana tomorrow morning, but that area is getting ready for up to a foot of rain coming tonight.

GEORGIA SIX TO GOP: Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Her victory Tuesday over Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District means Republicans held all four of their seats that were up in special elections this spring.

ROMP PREPS: It's day one of the four-day ROMP music festival in Owensboro. It's the 14th annual event, which brings in dozens of bluegrass and folk bands. Hillary Simon is live on Sunrise from Yellow Creek Park.

SHRINERSFEST: ShrinersFest kicks off Thursday on the Evansville riverfront. Workers were out setting up tents and the rides last night. Several downtown streets are already closed for the event. We'll have the details.

