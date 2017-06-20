Cards ignite in extras, crush Phillies

The "Wings for All" program was developed by the Arc Of The United States. It's helped over 10 thousand people, at 38 airports, with autism and other developmental disorders overcome challenges they might encounter traveling by air.More >>
The "Wings for All" program was developed by the Arc Of The United States. It's helped over 10 thousand people, at 38 airports, with autism and other developmental disorders overcome challenges they might encounter traveling by air.More >>
Dozens of new jobs coming to Vanderburgh County and the potential for even more is not far behind.More >>
Dozens of new jobs coming to Vanderburgh County and the potential for even more is not far behind.More >>
The Evansville mother police say left her 4-month-old boy in a hot car was in court Tuesday. A judge set bond at $7,500 or $750 cash for 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont.More >>
The Evansville mother police say left her 4-month-old boy in a hot car was in court Tuesday. A judge set bond at $7,500 or $750 cash for 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont.More >>
You may have received an unusual letter in your mail if you live in Newburgh.More >>
You may have received an unusual letter in your mail if you live in Newburgh.More >>
A special camp is going on this week to teach children with disabilities how to ride bikes. It's sponsored by the Easter Seals Rehab and has been around for more than 30-years.More >>
A special camp is going on this week to teach children with disabilities how to ride bikes. It's sponsored by the Easter Seals Rehab and has been around for more than 30-years.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >>
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>