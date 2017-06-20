Otters double up Gateway

The Evansville Otters won the series opener 6-3 against the Gateway Grizzlies Tuesday behind three doubles from Dane Phillips and seven strong innings from Max Duval on the mound.

The Otters’ victory was a balanced effort between offense and starting pitching.

After two scoreless innings, the Otters scored in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from Josh Allen that scored Manny De Jesus.

Evansville's offense would pick back up in the fifth with three more runs.

Four Otters would reach base before an out was recorded.

Following a single from Allen and Phillips’ second double of the night, Alejandro Segovia hit an RBI single that scored Allen.

John Schultz continued the scoring for Evansville, driving in Phillips with an RBI single of his own.

Segovia would score the third run of the inning after a hit from Brandon Soat was misplayed in left field, giving the Otters a 4-0 lead.

The Otters offense continued to roll in the bottom of the sixth.

After De Jesus reached on an error, Phillips hit his third double of the night, which allowed De Jesus to score.

Two batters later, Schultz tallied his second RBI of the game, driving in Phillips and extending the lead to 6-0.

Otters starting pitcher Max Duval picked up right where he left from Sunday’s suspended contest.

Duval carried a no-hitter into the top of the seventh until the Grizzlies’ Blake Brown took the right-hander deep for a solo home run.

Gateway tacked on two runs in the top of the eighth, including an RBI single from Blake Brown to make it 6-3.

Duval earned his fourth win of the season, posting nine strikeouts while allowing two hits, one run and one walk in seven innings pitched.

The Otters starting pitcher now has 32 strikeouts and only three walks in his last three starts.

Grizzlies starter Ja’Vaun West took the loss, lasting five innings and allowing four runs.

Otters closer Randy McCurry pitched the ninth inning, receiving his seventh save of the season.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations