50 new jobs expected to come to Vanderburgh Co.

Dozens of new jobs coming to Vanderburgh County and the potential for even more is not far behind.

Several sources confirm an Israeli company plans to locate in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park bringing with them 50 manufacturing jobs. Company officials looked at two properties in Evansville and Vanderburgh County recently and chose the Industrial Park to locate their business.

Officials say that Vanderburgh County beat out an area in North Carolina for the business. Economic leaders say this could only be the beginning of even bigger projects to come.

Projects that would be well over several billion dollars worth of investments, according to the officials.

"You know, it's kind of one of those things where it's almost as if our region has been rediscovered," said Greg Wathen, the President, and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. "That's due to a great deal of hard work but also we're kind of in a sweet spot now in regard to infrastructure, just overall cost of living being very reasonable and they're considering our market."

The Israeli company still has to go before the Vanderburgh County Council before the deal is finalized. The official announcement is expected to be made sometime next month.

Wathen says that deal is a team effort between the Mayor's Office, county officials, and the state.

