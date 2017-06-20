ROMP preparations underway in Owensboro

Gates open Wednesday morning for the 14th annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro.

Attendees can expect plenty of live music, art, and camping over the next four days at Yellow Creek Park.

Work on the main stage got underway Tuesday and will continue early Wednesday.

"It takes about two days for the stage to go up," Katie Keller with ROMP explained. "They work so hard out in this heat. We have the craft and food vendors coming in tomorrow, plus all of the RVs and tent campers. It's incredible to see this puzzle piece scenario play out that turns this beautiful majestic park into a bluegrass festival."

Organizations anticipate attendance to be up about 14% from last year. An estimated 20,000-25,000 people are expected to attend.

Anyone camping in tents can get in at 10 a.m. Wednesday. However, attendees with an RV, like Glenn Burns, can get in as soon as 8 a.m.

This is his second year going.

"Last year I barely got in this lot and it was twice as full as it is now this year. They're moving people down to the school lot now. Last year, it was quite the zoo, so I came a day year this year," he said, laughing.

A standard weekend pass is $175. Single day tickets are also available.

Live music kicks off at 9 PM Wednesday.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Bluegrass Music Museum.

