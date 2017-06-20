Pediatrician: Babies can't regulate body temperatures in heat as quickly as adults

The Evansville mother police say left her four-month-old boy in a hot car was in court Tuesday.

A judge set bond at $7,500 or $750 cash for 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont. According to police records, she left her baby in her car for more than 2 hours Monday afternoon.

We got a hold of the police report from the incident. In it, police say the baby was sweating profusely.

All of this happened in the parking lot of the West Side Walmart in Evansville.

The temperature on Tuesday was about two degrees warmer than it was Monday, which is when police say Kelly Decorrevont left her baby in her car, as she shopped for a few hours inside a west side Walmart.

We learned a Walmart employee spotted the baby in the backseat of the car. which was parked on the side of the building. When police got there, they broke the window open, grabbed the baby and immediately got it to a hospital.

A local pediatrician explained how hard it is for babies to regulate their body temperature. Their heart rate increases, then they lose consciousness, and can ultimately die.

"Their main method of dissipating heat, s to have it radiate out into the surrounding air. If the surrounding air is much hotter than the baby's body temperature. The heat is actually going to go into the baby, rather than going out." said Deaconess Pediatric Hospitalist, Dr. Miki Estep.

As far as a reason for what happened, Decorrevont blamed this on her teenage daughter. She told police she must have put the baby in the backseat when she wasn't looking.

At last check, the baby is being cared for by Child Protective Services.

Decorrevont is due back in court Friday.

