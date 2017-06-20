Volunteers needed for Easter Seals week-long bike camp

A special camp is going on this week to teach children with disabilities how to ride bikes.

It's sponsored by the Easter Seals Rehab and has been around for more than 30-years.

We're told campers go through 75-minute sessions each day with therapists helping right beside them. The program develops balance and coordination.

Officials say by the end of the week the campers reactions to riding a bike is priceless.

"Every time that I see a kid that turns around the first time on a two-wheel bike, they look at me or they look at parents and say, 'I'm doing it, I'm riding a bike,' it always chokes me up a little bit," said floor supervisor Gabey Davis.

The camp is already looking for volunteers next year. If you want to help, contact Easter Seals for more information.

