Kids Kingdom bricks to be reused at new playground

Earlier this month we told you that the Kids Kingdom in Evansville's Sunset Park will be torn down for a $200-million project in 2019.

It is part of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's plan to cut down on the bad smell coming from its treatment plant next to the park.

People have been asking what's going to happen to the memorial bricks at the playground? The bricks represent people who donated money for the park and their loved ones.

We found out Tuesday that the Evansville Parks Department already has a plan to keep the bricks safe until the project is complete.

"We'll remove the bricks and we'll secure them and keep them in storage until we are able to put them back in another fashion," said parks director Brian Holtz.

Holtz says once the construction begins it could take nearly two years to rebuild the playground and get those memorial bricks back where they're intended.

