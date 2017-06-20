I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project moving forward; more open houses scheduled

I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project managers plan to narrow down five proposed corridors to two or three by this Fall.

The first phase of planning to build the I-69 bridge is moving along.

Henderson Lion's Club got an update on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project during the Lion's Club meeting Tuesday.

Project managers with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say researchers are now planning to physically survey nearby businesses and residential areas near the proposed corridors, as part of a federally required study.

"We want to talk to you," said Amber Schaudt, the project's Public Outreach Manager. "We want to make sure we're looking at everything from that perspective to make sure we're thinking about this process from every angle we possibly can."

Officials narrowed the options to five locations, including two west corridors parallel to Highway 41, one of which could replace the Twin Bridges, and two central corridors near Audubon State Park. The fifth option starts in Newburgh.

Project officials announced to the Lion's Club that they plan to narrow those five options down to two or three by this Fall. But, the biggest question is how much the bridge will cost. State officials say tolling hasn't been ruled out.

"It's a tremendous financial undertaking on both sides of the wall," said KYTC's I-69 Project Manager, Marshall Carrier. "You're probably in the vicinity of about a billion dollars to complete. Probably half of that cost will be put into the super structure itself, the Crossings of the Ohio."

Project officials say they have to complete the Environmental Impact Study before moving on to the design phase.

That's why, they say, community feedback is vital.

Evansville Open House:

Crescent Room at Milestones, 621 S. Cullen Ave.

Monday, July 31, 5-7 p.m.

Presentation at 5:30

Henderson Open House:

Henderson Community College, Preston Fine Arts Center, 2660 S. Green St.

Tuesday, August 1, 5-7 p.m.

Presentation at 5:30

