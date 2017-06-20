Evansville man attacked during morning walk

Evansville man, Donald Crankshaw, said he was taking his morning walk like he does every day when he was shoved into a gutter and beaten up.

"They pushed me into the gutter and held me down and battered me around the face and shoulders and as I struggled to get up I was yelling quite loudly then they took off on their bicycles," said Crankshaw.

The attack happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Bayard Park Drive. Crankshaw said luckily he didn't have any serious injuries but he has scrapes and bruises on his hands, knees, and face.

Crankshaw explained before he was attacked he noticed two people in hoodies riding their bicycles up the road.

He said he thought it was strange for them to be riding so early in the day but kept walking. Shortly after, he said he was attacked by them.

Crankshaw added he never felt like his attackers were trying to steal from him.

"My sense was they just wanted to hit someone," said Crankshaw.

Now, he said he will not be going out that early for his daily walk anymore.

"Now I'll switch to evening walks for a while," added Crankshaw.

Evansville Police are investigating, but Crankshaw wants to warn others who go out alone in their neighborhoods.

"If you see something unusual pay attention to it. I think if I would've done that and been more suspicious then I would've been better off," explained Crankshaw.

