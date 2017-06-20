Newburgh woman celebrates milestone birthday

A Newburgh woman celebrates a milestone birthday.

Laura Warner-Johnson turned 100-years-old on Monday. Family, friends, and the staff at Bell Oaks gathered around her for a toast and birthday song.

Laura says she never thought she'd make it this far, but now that she has, it's been an exciting day. We asked her what advice she would give based on her experience and she says the most important thing is to do good in this world.

Laura says she can't wait to see what this momentous year has in store.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.