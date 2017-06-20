Jury finds Newburgh man not guilty of child molestation

A Vanderburgh County jury found a Newburgh man not guilty of child molestation.

Joe Johns was arrested in January accused of molesting a child under the age of one.

That verdict was handed down Tuesday afternoon after a two-day trial.

Johns is still facing three counts of child molestation in Warrick County and the charges against him in Evansville after leading police on a chase, which ended in gunfire.

