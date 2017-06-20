Closed school for sale in Mount Carmel

Governor Bruce Rauner will speak on the state budget.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner will speak on the state budget.More >>
A Newburgh woman celebrates a milestone birthday. Laura Warner-Johnson turned 100-years-old on Monday.More >>
A Vanderburgh County jury found a Newburgh man not guilty of child molestation.More >>
South Elementary School in Mount Carmel, Illinois, is now up for sale. The superintendent made the announcement at Monday night’s school board meeting.More >>
The groundbreaking for a new residential development near the downtown area took place on Tuesday.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The affidavit says the four-month-old was left alone in the car Monday afternoon for over two and a half hours without food or water.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>