Closed school for sale in Mount Carmel

South Elementary School in Mount Carmel, Illinois, is now up for sale.

The superintendent made the announcement at Monday night’s school board meeting.

He said they’re accepting closed bids on the property and will auction off surplus equipment.

The 63-year-old school just closed at the end of the school year.

It's estimated the move will save the district at least $3,000 a year.

We're told all students from south are being moved to other schools within the district.

The surplus auction is set for July 20 at 5:00 p.m.

