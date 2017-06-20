Groundbreaking begins for Main Street South neighborhood

The groundbreaking for a new residential development near the downtown area took place on Tuesday.

It is on the corner of South Main Street and Audubon Street, just blocks away from downtown Henderson. Eight lots located on this empty piece of land will be transformed into living spaces.

Across the street, there will be four homes built here. Two lots, we are told, have already been sold.

The neighborhood will be called "Main Street South," and developers say they are looking to build 12 modern homes.

"We're lifelong residents, and hopefully, we'll be able to give back something to the community that will start more investment, more building, and build the city up," explained Charles Branson, LE2 Development.

And the location, we are told, is so desirable that without any advertising, phones have already been ringing off the hook with potential buyers. Developers tell us, to expect to start seeing construction on two initial homes in the next several weeks.

That leaves 10 units left.

Homes range from 1,400 square feet of living space up to 2,000. Officials say the price range will vary from $200,000 to $300,000 and there are options to customize.

